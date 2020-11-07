B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $6.95 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

