B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 566.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.