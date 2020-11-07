B. Riley Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $51.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

ONTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -208.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $217,087,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $11,404,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $10,416,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $10,413,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

