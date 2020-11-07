B. Riley Raises First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $10.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FCF. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

