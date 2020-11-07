B. Riley Increases Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $50.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $667,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.