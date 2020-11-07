B. Riley Comments on First Busey Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

First Busey stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $964.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.12.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 22.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Busey by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

