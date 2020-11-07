Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZYO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 441,176 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

