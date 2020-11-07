AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.01 ($27.07).

EPA:CS opened at €15.73 ($18.51) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.44 and its 200 day moving average is €16.58. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

