AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.69 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $607.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 832,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 19.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 793,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130,538 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 4.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 748,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
