AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.69 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $607.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 832,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 19.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 793,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130,538 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 4.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 748,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

