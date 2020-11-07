AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

AVROBIO stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $607.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AVROBIO by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

