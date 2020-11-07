Avient Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Avient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

