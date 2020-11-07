Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AVNS stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

