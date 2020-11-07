Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

AVDL opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $314.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.37. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish bought 118,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $679,589.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 163,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,779 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

