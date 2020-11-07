Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Shares of Auris Medical stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Auris Medical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

