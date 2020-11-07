ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ATN International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Securities raised shares of ATN International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.65 and a beta of 0.25. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -618.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,484,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ATN International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

