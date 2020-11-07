Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.26. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 35,958 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $547,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

About Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

