Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given a C$0.15 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price target on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.25.

TSE ATH opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

