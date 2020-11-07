AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

AstroNova stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.87, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.45. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AstroNova by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AstroNova by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

