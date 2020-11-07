Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRO. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Astronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRO opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 522,164 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 13,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 588,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 480,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 180,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

