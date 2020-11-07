Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

