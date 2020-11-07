Associated British Foods plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Associated British Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Investec raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

