Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Insider Acquires £154,620 in Stock

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider Michael McLintock purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,718 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £154,620 ($202,012.02).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,669.50 ($21.81) on Friday. Associated British Foods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,810.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,882.22.

ABF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

