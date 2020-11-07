Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of AWH opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $458.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 3.31. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 323.40% and a negative return on equity of 177.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

