Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.80) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($1.56). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 205.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($6.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $178.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

