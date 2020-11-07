Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

