Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Archrock alerts:

NYSE AROC opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.73. Archrock has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 92.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,699,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 359,369 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,546,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,247,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 621,190 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.