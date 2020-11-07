ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of ARCB opened at $33.31 on Thursday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $847.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ArcBest by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

