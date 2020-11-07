ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.55.

ARCB stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $847.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 226.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ArcBest by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

