ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ArcBest in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

ARCB opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $847.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

