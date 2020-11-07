AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Given Buy Rating at National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

AQB stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.72.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,009,200 shares of company stock worth $10,023,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,674 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 514,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

