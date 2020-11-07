Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.84.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.52. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

