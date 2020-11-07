Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

APRE opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 1,225.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

