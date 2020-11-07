Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,288 shares of company stock valued at $292,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

