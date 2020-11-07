Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

