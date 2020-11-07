ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $291.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.31.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

