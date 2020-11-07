ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

