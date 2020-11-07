Analysts Offer Predictions for LCI Industries’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CL King boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of LCII opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.64. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,820.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.