Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of HRZN opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 87.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

