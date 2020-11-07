Analysts Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Athenex reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Athenex has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,230,339.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,035,941 shares of company stock worth $22,453,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

