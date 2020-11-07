Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. FMR LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

