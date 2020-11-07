AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE HKIB opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94. AMTD International has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $16.53.
AMTD International Company Profile
