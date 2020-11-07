AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE HKIB opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94. AMTD International has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $16.53.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

