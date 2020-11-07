America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.67.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

