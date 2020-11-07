American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

AMWD stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

