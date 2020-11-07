American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $258.00 at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $276.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.67.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $242.15 on Tuesday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.34. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.