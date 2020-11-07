American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

