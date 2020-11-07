American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,937,000 after buying an additional 113,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,273,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

