AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut AMC Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Macquarie raised AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 511,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.