Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Buy at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has $4,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3,360.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,918.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

