Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,600.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,918.94. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,661.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $814,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,688 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

