Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,600.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.37 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,918.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

